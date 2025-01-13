Pedestrian walkways are for pedestrians, not bikers!

Residents have stated post January 20, they will go on a huge protest if there is no cognisance of repeated complaint letters and subsequently, no action

Malad West residents urged the BMC and the Mumbai police to demolish illegally constructed ramps on a pedestrian bridge over the creek connecting Malwani and Evershine Nagar. A report said the residents held a public meeting recently, to discuss the danger from two-wheeler riders who use this pedestrian walkway bridge.

A letter from the residents to the BMC and the police states the ramps have caused many accidents, including many that involved senior citizens. The residents have demanded demolition of the ramps which allow bikers access, stationing of traffic police at the FOB to stop bikers from using it, and installing of bollards to prevent bikers from getting onto the bridge.

Residents have stated post January 20, they will go on a huge protest if there is no cognisance of repeated complaint letters and subsequently, no action.

We must first see the civic authorities and any other body in charge sit together with citizen representatives to look at the entire picture. If merit is found in these complaints, which certainly look valid, then there has to be quick action.

By definition, a pedestrian bridge is just that—a pedestrian bridge so one cannot facilitate bikes on it by putting ramps, or through any other way.

People are often accused of jaywalking or endangering themselves, while crossing over or on the roads. Yet, we have to admit that our pedestrian spaces are shamefully encroached and as a result negligible to non-existent. Then, it becomes ever more necessary that the little amenities available to pedestrians are preserved.

We see bollards placed on several Mumbai pavements, simply because bikers would be riding here, posing a danger to those walking. These bollards have actually hindered wheelchair users who cannot get their chairs on the pavements.

A whole section of differently abled people are paying a price for this indiscipline. Keep pedestrian walkways for heels, not wheels.