Rewarding all sportspersons should be norm

Jay Shah. Pic/Getty Images

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for supporting Indian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics, starting July 26. Shah on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Shah also gave his best wishes to the team of 117 athletes off to Paris with a 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

It is heartening that the richest sporting body is supporting our athletes. We have also seen some of our cricketers egging on and cheering the Indian team wishing them the very best for their Paris outing.

While it is certainly laudable to have BCCI support, governing bodies of different sports in the country must move towards financial strength. The entire IOA and our sports system must be able to provide financial backing to our athletes, aspirants not just during the time of the Games but through training. This means govt assistance and backing for all these associations.

Then, of course, we do have certain private players who are now part of the sporting scenario, who are supporting athletes. Private and govt both can work in tandem to ensure there is a healthy and reliable financial flow towards our athletes. Importantly, there has to be complete transparency and good administration within all the federations, so that the funding reaches the athletes. This is as vital as getting the funds in the first place, they have to be channelised in the correct manner. Let our athletes practice and compete in mental peace and dignity.

Wishes and encouragement are welcome and needed, yet, give them their promised rewards, ensure there is money to train and move overseas when needed and make a clean, robust and financially sound sports

ecosystem.