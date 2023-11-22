Setbacks made Oz stronger

Australia lost the one-day series and World Cup opener to India. They continuously learn and fortify themselves after each challenge, aiming to emerge victorious in larger scheme of things

Australia’s pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (left), Pat Cummins (centre) and Mitchell Starc with the ICC men’s World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

The adage, ‘those who laugh last, laugh longest,’ truly reflects Australia’s current state of euphoria.

The Australians’ mastery in rebounding from setbacks is a defining trait which shapes their approach to battles. Sunday’s World Cup final triumph over India is another example of that.

The setback came in the form of an opening match loss to India at the World Cup as well as a 1-2 one-day series defeat to the same opponents in September. They were then beaten comprehensively by an Indian team that displayed resilience, leaving the Australians metaphorically black and blue.

The Australians continuously learn and fortify themselves after each challenge, ultimately aiming to emerge victorious in the larger scheme of things—the ‘war’ of cricket tournaments.

Analysis of mistakes vital

One crucial aspect often overlooked is the analysis of mistakes, even in the face of victory. Rather than solely revelling in the euphoria of easy wins, it is imperative to scrutinise and learn from errors. Winning teams often make mistakes that go unnoticed because their opponents fail to capitalise on these opportunities. Failure to acknowledge and rectify these shortcomings can significantly hinder the journey towards winning the ultimate war, such as the final of a major tournament.

Another vital element that demands attention is adaptability. This quality extends beyond mere lip service. It embodies a fundamental trait in both cricket and life. Successful individuals swiftly adapt to dynamic and ever-changing situations. Cricket, with its multifaceted variables such as pitch conditions, the trajectory of the ball, a bowler’s form, the tactical demands of the game, and abrupt weather fluctuations, necessitates continuous adaptability from both batsmen and bowlers. The ability to dynamically adjust their strategies and technique is pivotal in elevating the overall performance of the team.

Like countless cricket enthusiasts, I empathise with the disappointment, frustration, and even anger while witnessing India’s struggle against the battle-hardened Australians. The Australians, seasoned in handling such high-pressure situations, displayed their expertise in navigating adversity, proving to be formidable opponents.

However, with the dawn of a new day came a renewed perspective. Cricket, at its core, is meant to be an enjoyable spectacle. In the realm of sports, victories and losses are part of the game. What truly matters is how the game is played—with bravery, fearlessness, and integrity. Blaming players for their shortcomings in a World Cup final might seem unjust; they represent the aspirations and dreams of a nation on that global stage. As spectators, it’s crucial to appreciate the game for its intrinsic value and the spirit of competition it embodies.

Heartfelt congratulations are also due to Team Afghanistan for their remarkable performance in the World Cup. While the Cup might not be theirs, their resilience and skill have certainly won the admiration of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

India’s skill on display

A sincere note of gratitude to Team India for their captivating and memorable performances throughout the tournament. Your display of skill and sportsmanship will be etched in the memories of fans for years to come.

Finally, hearty congratulations to Australia for clinching the World Cup once again, showcasing their prowess and consistency on the grand stage.