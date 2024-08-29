Breaking News
Societies must spread awareness on waste management

Updated on: 29 August,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Now there seems to be a change in approach, with an accent on conducting public awareness programmes on waste segregation, explaining how it benefits the city and its residents

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to slow down its approach towards bulk waste generators, focusing instead on public awareness campaigns in Malabar Hill and Andheri West.


Eight years ago, the BMC began strictly enforcing waste segregation rules for bulk generators producing 100 kg of waste daily. According to solid waste management guidelines, wet waste must be treated on-site. This regulation is mandatory for colonies, commercial establishments covering over 20,000 square metres, bulk generators of more than 100 kg daily, and buildings constructed after 2009. While the BMC initially enforced these guidelines rigorously, implementation slowed during 
the pandemic.



Now there seems to be a change in approach, with an accent on conducting public awareness programmes on waste segregation, explaining how it benefits the city and its residents.


Enhancing public awareness about waste segregation is a welcome move. Rather than look at huge generators for a solution, a change in thinking is more impactful. One can discern that there are several persons who want to do the right thing when it comes to waste management, yet do not have the knowledge.

We may see substantial change if awareness workshops can be increased or a chain comprising housing societies in some areas is created to disseminate information.

Even more powerful than rules and penalties are minds and hearts, if one can inform, educate, change and impact, that is truly significant. More such workshops are needed to facilitate robust citizen participation. We should not place the onus for bringing about change on a few activists alone. Let us see consistent campaigns bringing about urban transformation.

