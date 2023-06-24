Breaking News
Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool
Any alliance with Cong 'very difficult' until it agrees to oppose Centre's Delhi ordinance: AAP
Navi Mumbai: Two held by Customs for smuggling e-cigarettes, drones, toys, latex balloons
Opposition parties coming together to defeat Modi shows his greatness: Shiv Sena
Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Stations must be able to withstand monsoon fury

Stations must be able to withstand monsoon fury

Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

While all monsoon preparedness measures are welcome, we have to get our basics right at all Mumbai stations, whichever line.

Stations must be able to withstand monsoon fury

Central Railway has kept boats ready for monsoon emergencies at five stations of the city

Listen to this article
Stations must be able to withstand monsoon fury
x
00:00

Central Railway’s Mumbai division has kept boats ready for monsoon emergencies at five city stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Matunga, Kurla, Thane and Badlapur, a report said in this paper, A dedicated Railway Flood Rescue team, comprising 14 personnel, has received training from the National Disaster Response Force in Pune and will be deployed in flood-prone areas. They will be equipped with five inflatable rescue boats to assist in rescue operations.


While all monsoon preparedness measures are welcome, we have to get our basics right at all Mumbai stations, whichever line.


Ensure every platform has a roof so that water does not drip onto passengers below. The roof must offer full coverage so that people do not push and shove in one part of the platform, which is very dangerous during peak rush hour.


We must see that every station has good lighting. During the monsoon, we witness overcast skies and falling visibility as early as dusk, so good lighting is essential.

We also need good walking surfaces on platforms and no debris must be stored on them. Prominent signage pointing to entries and exits and various roads, escalators and ticket counters is a good idea. 

This is because, as mentioned previously, visibility is problematic in the monsoon and this is hugely helpful in a challenging, difficult period.

Good quality announcements, which can be heard and understood over the general din, will lead to less confusion, and more clarity and spell fewer calamities overall. Take into account that the sound of rain may drown out announcements with poor decibel levels, so the system must be sharp and the announcer has to be very clear and concise. Boats are one more tool in our arsenal but all these other factors mean a solid ‘non-slip’ (pun intended) foundation.

Do you practice ecotourism?
central railway indian railways mumbai railways Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK