Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket — I knew the time was right, but I’ll miss it. The writing career surpassed my playing and broadcasting journeys

A 2006 photograph of Australia captain-turned-commentator and writer Ian Chappell working on a column in his study at his Bayview, New South Wales, home. Chappell wrote a fortnightly column and special pieces for this paper since 2001. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article That’s it folks, I’m done x 00:00

I’ve been writing for more than fifty years but the time has come and this will be my last column.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my playing days I asked former Australian captain Richie Benaud if retirement was a difficult decision. “No Ian,” Benaud replied wisely, “it’s easy. You’ll know the right time.”

Always astute, Benaud was correct. Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket — I knew the time was right.

I will miss filing a column as writing has been a favoured task. A writing career spanning more than fifty years means I surpassed my journey both as a cricketer and a broadcaster.

A justifiable part of writing is it’s all your own work; it might be rubbish but at least it’s your rubbish.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Pakistan: The day arrives!

I wrote my first column in long-hand and then typed it up. Afterwards I thought, “that’s wasting a lot of time” so I dispensed with the long-hand writing.

Someone laughingly likened my typing skills to the ‘Eagle’ method: “You search and swoop.”

The influence of Pulitzer prize-winning writer ‘Red’ Smith was substantial. He always strove for the right descriptive word and in the days of the typewriter stated, “You haven’t got a column until you’re knee deep in opening pars.”

Early days of journalism

Smith also added, “No column is enhanced by alcohol.” I observed that rule almost exclusively, but having just retired from cricket I forgot it once in my early days of journalism.

I met a few mates in the bar as the game was interrupted by rain. After having a few beers I suddenly realised the game might be called off but I still had to file a column.

With a copy-taker exhorting me to hurry I finally finished the column despite my fingers missing the correct key a number of times. I read the column the next morning and it was absolute codswallop so I decided never to drink again before finishing my column.

Despite that stumble I never missed a deadline — came close a couple of times but was never late.

My wife Barbara-Ann has been a positive influence both as an excellent sub-editor and also by telling me, “Read the accomplished journalists, at least then you’ll know what good writing looks like.”

Talented magazine then website owner Eric Beecher gave me my first writing job in 1973. He later organised a meeting with Graham Perkin the editor of the Age, who contracted me to write for the newspaper.

When we first met Perkin asked if I’d like a ghost writer. I said I’d like to write my own stuff for six weeks and he could then judge. I never heard from Perkin so consequently writing has been all my own work. Sadly, Perkin died way too young at age 45.

I’m extremely grateful to my bosses of more than two decades, Clayton Murzello of Mid-day and Sambit Bal from Cricinfo; they’ve given me free rein and plenty of encouragement.

There have been many pleasures from writing, notably Sachin Tendulkar combating Shane Warne in Chennai (1998). Other highlights included writing about the genius of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting’s aggression and VVS Laxman’s classic 281 at Kolkata (2001).

I also enjoyed writing a number of books. Some of the early humour books were done in conjunction with journalist, star Australian Rules full-forward and World Series Cricket organiser Austin ‘Ocker’ Robertson. Working with Ocker improved my writing of humour.

Utmost satisfaction

The most satisfaction I’ve had from writing books was the last one; Chappelli — Life, Larrikins and Cricket. I had a desire to write short stories, not necessarily about cricket, so that book gave me a lot of satisfaction.

For around 40 years I’ve been writing on a computer. The improvement over using a typewriter is mainly the ease of being able to cut and paste. It’s a big advance on having to discard, then re-write copy paper.

However, the time has come to close the writing section of my computer. I wish each and every one who has helped and befriended me along the way all the best in their future endeavours.