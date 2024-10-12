Breaking News
There’s no doubt that speeding will eventually kill

Updated on: 12 October,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

While this may be difficult it is time for schools to work with traffic authorities to mitigate plying of huge vehicles close to the institution

The city has witnessed a troubling rise in road accidents involving schoolchildren recently. Reports cited the deaths of four kids aged between nine and 12 in just 20 days, while one nursery school student was injured.


In all these fatalities, children were crushed by buses and dumpers. Drivers have been booked for rash and negligent driving. Parents have demanded that the police take serious steps to ban heavy vehicles around school premises, especially during school hours.


While this may be difficult it is time for schools to work with traffic authorities to mitigate plying of huge vehicles close to the institution. If this is impossible, traffic wardens must have a robust presence, during school times so there is some kind of regulation.


The schools itself must educate children, some say they do, about the danger posed by these heavy vehicles and how they can safeguard themselves while walking out/entering the school area. These lessons need to be reiterated.

Good, adequate lighting near these schools is essential. There must also be signboards warning drivers that there is a school ahead. They need to drive with utmost caution and cut speed drastically. Signage warning that a school is ahead should be bright and visible, even when skies become dark due to rain, etc.

The drivers of heavy vehicles must realise that there is a huge onus on them. They need to be absolutely disciplined negotiating this space, in fact, like everywhere else but with even more caution here as little children at times are out of eye view when it comes to huge vehicles. It takes an all-round effort to ensure safety, drivers first, schools, caretakers, parents, traffic authorities, all working in tandem can be hugely effective.

