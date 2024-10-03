Vinmayi More, a class seven student, was on her way to school with her father, when the dumper hit them from behind

The Dindoshi police have arrested the driver and owner of a dumper in connection with a hit-and-run case in which a 13-year-old girl was killed on Tuesday morning.

The police have identified the accused driver as Prashant Gupta, 23, and the dumper owner as Vishnu Giram, 50.

The incident took place on the Western Express Highway towards Dindoshi at around 6.30 am, said police.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vinmayi More, a class seven student, was on her way to school, riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her father, Ramesh More, when the dumper allegedly struck them from behind.

Vinmayi was crushed under the front wheel of the dumper, while her father sustained injuries. Both were rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared Vinmayi brought dead. Ramesh is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

According to the police, Gupta did not have a valid driver’s license or any prior experience driving heavy vehicles. Despite this, Giram allowed him to operate the dumper, which led to the fatal accident. The duo fled the spot, but police arrested Gupta with the help of CCTV footage. Later, Giram was also caught.

An officer from the Dindoshi police station said that the accused tried to mislead authorities by making his friend wear his clothes and pose as the driver. However, CCTV footage revealed Gupta as the driver.

The police said that the duo has been arrested under sections 105, 125, 125 (a), and 281 of the Bombay Motor Vehicle Rules and sections 134 (a, b) and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Senior inspector at Dindoshi police station, Irfan Shaikh, confirmed that both were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.