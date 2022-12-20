We should not condone threats, misbehaviour

A report in this paper stated that the complainant said the eunuchs also abused the family and stripped in the residence on being denied Rs 21,000, which they had demanded in return for their ‘blessings’

Photos of the eunuchs that were captured by the complainant; (right) the message scrawled outside the house by the trio

A groom-to-be sought protection from the Borivli police from three eunuchs who allegedly forced their way into his home and threatened to attack his family on his wedding day.

A report in this paper stated that the complainant said the eunuchs also abused the family and stripped in the residence on being denied Rs 21,000, which they had demanded in return for their ‘blessings’.

A case has not been registered but the Borivli police were on the lookout for the eunuchs and were present at the wedding hall as well as the groom’s residence over the weekend.

This though is a microcosm of the ‘eunuch terror’ that many face in the city. While eunuchs may be discriminated against and find it difficult to earn a living, this kind of badgering, ‘stripping of clothes’ to humiliate and intimidate, muttering mumbo-jumbo and threats if one does not part with money and terrifying people in different ways has gone on for too long and needs to stop.

This happens at the birth of a baby, celebrations of any kind and to a lesser extent, in ordinary, everyday life, and citizens are harassed into paying. Humiliation is a significant part of this pattern and eunuchs threatening to strip is a threat made real at times, if one does not pay. This is to coerce people into paying up to avoid this so-called ‘ultimate shame’ being inflicted upon them.

While acknowledging that this group does face humongous challenges, one cannot and should not condone this behaviour that takes place on the streets, inside trains, at traffic signals and other public spaces.

Just how serious this harassment is, and this is not flippant or something to be laughed at, can be ascertained by the fact that the police had to provide ‘protection’ to a family which was singled out for not giving into threats for money.

