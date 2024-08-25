Welcome Bappa back, the OG way

Our sutradhaars, Sir Pheroze and Lady Flora, hope the city celebrates its favourite God’s arrival by going back to its roots

During Ganesotsav, in 2018. Pic/Fiona Fernandez

Sir PM was holding a largish waterproof bag that was unlike his usual appearance especially for their Sunday midnight strolls. Lady Flora wondered. Her birthday was some time away, and surely, she had to stop having expectations that there was always a gift meant for her, from her dear friend who was extremely fond of her. “Greetings, Pheroze. May I help you with that bag?” She offered to help her friend as he approached her in awning inside the Cathedral. There was still a bit of pitter-patter, and she didn’t wish to get wet by stepping out immediately. “Oh no no. Not to worry, this isn’t too heavy. Just some things to get me started…” Sir PM shared. “To get started for what, Pheroze? Excuse my curiosity,” Lady Flora smiled.

“I have been doing some reading up, and also discussing this with Viegas. We feel the Ganesha festival is getting further and further diluted with each passing year. I mean to say, it’s getting quite commercialised; the essence of the festival has been going further and further away from what it was conceived to be,” Sir PM began, adding, “And in the course of one of those Sunday morning chats, we met Patkar, my old pal who is a fine hand at pottery. He even has a wheel at home, and practises his craft whenever time permits. My eyes were rivetted when he showed me some of the mini-idols of Ganesha that he had recently created from earth. They were gorgeous. He’s promised to teach me how to make one this year; hence, I had hopped across to Crawford Market to pick these basic materials,” he looked pretty pleased with his purchases, as he gave Lady Flora a sneak peak into his canvas bag.



A photo of Tilak hangs in the Keshavji Naik chawl Ganesh pandal

“What a wonderful, eco-friendly idea, Pheroze! So proud of your intent to make a small difference. You took the words right out of my mouth. Standing atop my pedestal, I have been witnessing the rapid change in the manner the festival is being celebrated. Loud, non-devotional music blaring from gigantic speakers, musicians—who they now call ‘DJs’ and whatnot; I feel it’s quite a jamboree atop these glitzy moving podiums that make no sense or add value to the sanctity of the festival,” exclaimed Lady Flora. The topic had her full interest, as she carried on to say her piece, “Besides, haven’t you seen that most idols are still made of Plaster of Paris? It’s so damaging to our already-threatened environment.”

Sir PM brought out an old scroll to share a few facts with his friend. “See this document? It’s a scan from back in the day when my friend Lokmanya Tilak had started the sarvajanik celebrations in Girgaum,” as he pointed to a grainy black-and-white image of a celebration from those days. “This is Keshavji Naik chawl; you will remember the place from last year’s visit. It still survives and is a terrific reminder of how the festival ought to be celebrated in its original avatar. Pray to Ganesha, and also use the space to create awareness about socially relevant issues prevalent at the time. For example, in those, it was all about educating the citizens about their rights and how they ought to fight for freedom. The people warmed up to his wisdom and his message. I was lucky to witness the acceptance of that powerful message, and how it spread across the city. Tilak and his friends’ idea of this festival seems to have been largely forgotten when I look around at the melee that’s taken over,” sighed Sir PM.

“I recall those wonderful moments when we visited the Ganesha pandal in Girgaum. It was so pure, so untouched by commercial elements, and what I especially loved, was how its present generation stayed true to the intent and promise made by their forefathers to never dilute the essence of the celebrations based on which the pandal was set up in the first place,” shared Lady Flora. “And I love that you are talking the talk by ensuring that you do your bit with crafting an eco-friendly Ganesha. May I please come by to see it when you are done making it?” she asked. “Of course, my Lady, you are most welcome. Though I hope I don’t let you down with my debut in this art form,” he grinned shyly. “I hope I can impress upon 10 others around me to take the green route. It’s high time we stop being so oblivious to both factors—the purity of the festival as well as the environmental impact of it, in today’s times,” Sir PM noted, as both of them decided to go on a walk down Fort’s quiet gullies before it would transform into an uncrecognisable avatar.

