Home > News > World News > Article > 100 arrested in UK far right anti immigrant violent clashes

100 arrested in UK far-right anti-immigrant violent clashes

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the mobs they will "pay the price" for such "criminal disorder and violent thuggery

100 arrested in UK far-right anti-immigrant violent clashes

Protesters hold placards during an 'Enough is Enough' demonstration in Aldershot, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Police forces across the UK have made at least 100 arrests as violent clashes and unrest involving anti-immigration far-right groups continued to spread over the weekend, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer offering his full support to officers to take firm action against the "extremists".


Bricks being hurled, fireworks thrown, windows of a hotel housing asylum seekers smashed, shops attacked and set on fire and several scuffles breaking out between mobs and the police were among the scenes of confrontation that played out in Liverpool, Hull, Bristol, Leeds, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Nottingham and Manchester on Saturday. UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the mobs they will "pay the price" for such "criminal disorder and violent thuggery".



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


