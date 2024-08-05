100 arrested in UK far-right anti-immigrant violent clashes

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the mobs they will “pay the price” for such “criminal disorder and violent thuggery

Protesters hold placards during an ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration in Aldershot, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Police forces across the UK have made at least 100 arrests as violent clashes and unrest involving anti-immigration far-right groups continued to spread over the weekend, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer offering his full support to officers to take firm action against the “extremists”.

Bricks being hurled, fireworks thrown, windows of a hotel housing asylum seekers smashed, shops attacked and set on fire and several scuffles breaking out between mobs and the police were among the scenes of confrontation that played out in Liverpool, Hull, Bristol, Leeds, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Nottingham and Manchester on Saturday. UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the mobs they will “pay the price” for such “criminal disorder and violent thuggery”.

