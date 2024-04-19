Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 12 jurors picked for Donald Trumps hush money trial
12 jurors picked for Donald Trump's hush money trial

Updated on: 19 April,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  New York
AP |

The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

A jury of 12 people has been seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York. Alternates are now being selected.


The rapid progress Thursday afternoon propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life in the final days of the 2016 election.


The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers. The case centers on $130,000 Trump's lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts. He denies any wrongdoing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

