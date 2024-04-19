The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 12 jurors picked for Donald Trump's hush money trial x 00:00

A jury of 12 people has been seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York. Alternates are now being selected.

The rapid progress Thursday afternoon propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life in the final days of the 2016 election.

The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers. The case centers on $130,000 Trump's lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts. He denies any wrongdoing.

