Medics recover live baby from pregnant mother killed in airstrike at Nuseirat camp

A baby, delivered after his pregnant mother passed away in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, is caressed by his grandfather. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 13 Palestinians killed as ceasefire talks grind on x 00:00

At least 13 people were killed in three Israeli airstrikes that hit refugee camps in central Gaza overnight into Saturday, according to Palestinians health officials, as ceasefire talks in Cairo appear to make progress.

Among the dead in Nuseirat refugee camp and Bureij refugee camp were three children and one woman, according to Palestinian ambulance teams that transported the bodies to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. The 13 corpses were counted by AP journalists at the hospital.

The latest casualties follow a rare moment of hope in war-ravaged Gaza, after a medical team recovered a live baby from a heavily pregnant Palestinian mother killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening.

The still-unnamed newborn is stable but has suffered from a shortage of oxygen and has been placed in an incubator. The baby's father was wounded in the same strike, but survived.

