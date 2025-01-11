During a hearing, presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, petitions of 177 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were heard and bail was granted to 153 of them.

Imran Khan

Listen to this article 153 from former PM Imran Khan’s party to get bail in Pakistan x 00:00

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail to at least 153 workers of jailed former PM Imran Khan’s party, more than a month after they were arrested during a protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a hearing, presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, petitions of 177 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were heard and bail was granted to 153 of them.

Khan, had on Nov 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 26, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members. Responding to his call, thousands of PTI workers reached Islamabad but faced a crackdown by police, forcibly dispersing them and arresting more than 1,400.

It was reported that during a hearing on Friday, the court granted them bail against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. According to police, the cases of many other detained PTI workers were being processed and more bails could be granted in coming weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever