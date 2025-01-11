Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > 153 from former PM Imran Khans party to get bail in Pakistan

153 from former PM Imran Khan’s party to get bail in Pakistan

Updated on: 12 January,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

During a hearing, presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, petitions of 177 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were heard and bail was granted to 153 of them.

153 from former PM Imran Khan’s party to get bail in Pakistan

Imran Khan

Listen to this article
153 from former PM Imran Khan’s party to get bail in Pakistan
x
00:00

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail to at least 153 workers of jailed former PM Imran Khan’s party, more than a month after they were arrested during a protest.


During a hearing, presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, petitions of 177 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were heard and bail was granted to 153 of them.


Khan, had on Nov 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 26, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members. Responding to his call, thousands of PTI workers reached Islamabad but faced a crackdown by police, forcibly dispersing them and arresting more than 1,400. 


It was reported that during a hearing on Friday, the court granted them bail against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. According to police, the cases of many other detained PTI workers were being processed and more bails could be granted in coming weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

imran khan pakistan islamabad world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK