20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Coal miners and labourers stand around the coffins of victims. Pic/AFP

At least 20 miners, including from Afghanistan, were killed and eight others injured on Friday when terrorists attacked a private coal mine with rocket launchers and automatic weapons in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

SSP Muhammad Baloch said a group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company in the Dukki area and then escaped into the mountains. “The workers at the mine had no chance as they were just starting to work when they came under fire,” Baloch said.

There were around 50 workers at the site and some of them escaped unhurt after running into the nearby mountains or remaining hidden deep in the mines, he added.

