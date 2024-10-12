Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

Top

There were around 50 workers at the site and some of them escaped unhurt after running into the nearby mountains or remaining hidden deep in the mines

20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Coal miners and labourers stand around the coffins of victims. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan
x
00:00

At least 20 miners, including from Afghanistan, were killed and eight others injured on Friday when terrorists attacked a private coal mine with rocket launchers and automatic weapons in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.


SSP Muhammad Baloch said a group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company in the Dukki area and then escaped into the mountains. “The workers at the mine had no chance as they were just starting to work when they came under fire,” Baloch said.


There were around 50 workers at the site and some of them escaped unhurt after running into the nearby mountains or remaining hidden deep in the mines, he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news afghanistan pakistan karachi International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK