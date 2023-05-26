Breaking News
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

Updated on: 26 May,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  Dushanbe
ANI |

The quake took place at 08:04:52 IST at a depth of 50 km

Representative image/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tajikistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.


The quake took place at 08:04:52 IST at a depth of 50 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-05-2023, 08:04:52 IST, Lat: 37.90 & Long: 73.70, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS tweeted.


Further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

