Amazon workers upset over job cuts plan walkout

A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact was planning a walkout at the company’s Seattle headquarters Wednesday. The lunchtime protest came a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week.

“We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions,” the company said in a statement. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,800 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 870 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. While some plan to gather at the Amazon Spheres in downtown Seattle, others will participate remotely.

