Amazon workers upset over job cuts plan walkout

Updated on: 01 June,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Seattle
Agencies

Representation pic

A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact was planning a walkout at the company’s Seattle headquarters Wednesday. The lunchtime protest came a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week.


“We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions,” the company said in a statement. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,800 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 870 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. While some plan to gather at the Amazon Spheres  in downtown Seattle, others will participate remotely.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news amazon

