Bangladesh govt says ready to hold talks with protesters

Anti-quota protesters beat a policeman during a clash in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

The Bangladesh government on Thursday expressed willingness to hold talks with the students protesting against the quota system in jobs after fresh violence erupted across the country as they attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown over the issue.

Authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across the country including the capital, to maintain law and order, the official BSS news agency reported.

Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government decided to sit in for a dialogue with protesting students and entrusted him and Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury with the task of the discussion.

"Whenever they agree, we will sit...it could be held this (Thursday) afternoon even,” he said. "Government has agreed to hold talks with the quota reformists," he told journalists at a press briefing.

He also said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the law minister to take the initiative to hold an early hearing of the quota-related case pending with the Supreme Court.

He said he has already instructed the Attorney General to take the initiative on this, and the AG will file an appeal with the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking an early hearing of the case.

