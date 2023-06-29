BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad region on Thursday. This is the second earthquake incident in Fayzabad region in one week

"The depth of the quake was reported at 150 km," reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS officials, the earthquake occurred at 17:05:05 (IST), and the epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.85 and Longitude- 71.18, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-06-2023, 17:05:05 IST, Lat: 36.85 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 62km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS stated in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

According to the officials, no reports of material damage or casualties are reported so far.

On June 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the southeastern region of Fayzabad.

(with inputs from ANI)