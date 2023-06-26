Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 42 hits Afghanistans Fayzabad

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Updated on: 26 June,2023 02:00 PM IST  |  Kabul
ANI |

Top

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 31 km

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS).


The depth of the earthquake was reported at 31 km.


According to NCS, it took place at 12:16:57 (IST) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.43 and Longitude- 71.48, respectively.


Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
afghanistan earthquake world news news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK