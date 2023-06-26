Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 31 km

Representational Pic. iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Monday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 31 km.

According to NCS, it took place at 12:16:57 (IST) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.43 and Longitude- 71.48, respectively.

Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

