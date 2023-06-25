No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet

Representational Image

Listen to this article Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Kazakhstan x 00:00

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck eastern Kazakhstan on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The depth of the quake was reported at 17.4 km. According to USGS, it took place at 02:21:24 (UTC+05:30) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 47.011degN and 80.188degE, respectively, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 256 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake occured at a depth of 35 kms at 04:06:50 (UTC+05:30).

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 1.354degN and 120.402degE, respectively.

No material damages or casualties have been reported as of yet.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Rohtak at 3.57 am (local time).

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana."

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on June 6. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

(With inputs from ANI)