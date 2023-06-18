The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported news agency ANI.

The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 279 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 8.28 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 08:28:26 IST, Lat: 35.72 & Long: 79.98, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 279km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India," tweeted NCS.

So far no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

This is the third earthquake in the last 24 hours in Leh, Ladakh.

In the wee hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

On Saturday night also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 9.44 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)