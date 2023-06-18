Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Earthquake of 41 magnitude jolts Katra

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra

Updated on: 18 June,2023 10:39 AM IST  |  Katra
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Katra
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported news agency ANI.


The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.


National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 279 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 8.28 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 08:28:26 IST, Lat: 35.72 & Long: 79.98, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 279km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India," tweeted NCS.

So far no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

This is the third earthquake in the last 24 hours in Leh, Ladakh.

In the wee hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

On Saturday night also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 9.44 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)

india India news jammu and kashmir earthquake news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK