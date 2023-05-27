Two students were wounded but survived. The attackers mistook the teens for gang members, authorities said.

Daniel Saldana. Pic/AP

Listen to this article California man declared innocent after 33 years in jail x 00:00

A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed. Daniel Saldana, 55, was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers who were leaving a high school football game in Baldwin Park, east of Los Angeles. Two students were wounded but survived. The attackers mistook the teens for gang members, authorities said.

Saldana was 22 at the time of the shooting and worked full-time as a construction worker. He was one of three men charged with the attack. Convicted of six counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, Saldana was sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man convicted of decades-old killing gets 46 years in jail

A man convicted of murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at her Washington high school over 30 years ago is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. Patrick Nicholas was sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison for the killing of Sarah Yarborough in 1991.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever