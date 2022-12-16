China pushes vaccines as retreat from ‘zero-Covid’ turns messy

The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated, and the United States offered to help China deal with a surge in infections

People queue outside a fever clinic in Fuyang Thursday. Pic/AFP

China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of Covid-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.

The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated, and the United States offered to help China deal with a surge in infections. Beijing last Wednesday began dismantling its tough ‘zero-Covid’ controls, dropping testing requirements and easing quarantine rules that had caused mental anxiety for millions and battered the world’s second largest economy.

Also Read: Controls eased, China now struggles with infections

The pivot away from the “zero-Covid” policy followed unprecedented widespread protests against it. But WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said Covid-19 infections were exploding before government’s decision to phase out its stringent regime. “There’s a narrative at the moment that China lifted the restrictions and all of a sudden the disease is out of control,” Ryan said in Geneva. “The disease was spreading intensively because I believe the control measures in themselves were not stopping the disease.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever