China pushes vaccines as retreat from ‘zero-Covid’ turns messy

Updated on: 16 December,2022 09:42 AM IST  |  Beijing
The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated, and the United States offered to help China deal with a surge in infections

China pushes vaccines as retreat from ‘zero-Covid’ turns messy

People queue outside a fever clinic in Fuyang Thursday. Pic/AFP


China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of Covid-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.


The push comes as the World Health Organisation also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated, and the United States offered to help China deal with a surge in infections. Beijing last Wednesday began dismantling its tough ‘zero-Covid’ controls, dropping testing requirements and easing quarantine rules that had caused mental anxiety for millions and battered the world’s second largest economy.



The pivot away from the “zero-Covid” policy followed unprecedented widespread protests against it. But WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said Covid-19 infections were exploding before government’s decision to phase out its stringent regime.  “There’s a narrative at the moment that China lifted the restrictions and all of a sudden the disease is out of control,” Ryan said in Geneva. “The disease was spreading intensively because I believe the control measures in themselves were not stopping the disease.”

