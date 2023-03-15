China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19 in February

An airliner worker asks travellers to declare their health information at the Beijing Capital International Airport in 2022. Pic/AP

China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas on Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19 in February.

All types of visas will resume from Wednesday. Visa-free entry also will resume at destinations such as Hainan island as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirement before Covid-19.

Also Read: Mumbai: Rise in Covid-19 cases due to climatic changes, say doctors

The notice didn’t specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday that China had “optimized measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries”, allowing pre-boarding antigen testing instead of nucleic acid testing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever