Destroyed over 80 Iranian UAVs headed towards Israel, says US

The destroyed Rashid coastal road which is used by displaced Palestinians to return to Gaza City. Pic/AP

The US destroyed more than 80 UAVs and at least six ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel, the Pentagon said. This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch, the US Central Command said.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, which Tehran said was in response to the April 1 strike on its consulate in Syria. Almost all Iranian drones and missiles were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before they reached their targets.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, US CENTCOM forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen, the media note said.

“Iran’s continued unprecedented, reckless behaviour endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces. CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defence against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security,” it said.

The G-7 leaders on Sunday unequivocally condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, saying the development risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation.

Hamas proposes new ceasefire



Displaced Palestinians returning to Gaza City. Pic/AP

After rejecting the Israeli proposal of a ceasefire amid the continuing hostilities in Gaza, Hamas presented a ceasefire and hostage release deal to mediators, demanding that Israel observe a six-week ceasefire before it receives any of the 129 hostages. The terror group’s proposal was reportedly submitted after it rejected the US-mediated deal on Saturday.

Israel thanks US military for aid

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, spoke Sunday morning with the Commander of the US Military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla. The Chief of Staff expressed great appreciation for the joint defence effort to thwart and intercept the Iranian missile attack on Israel overnight.

World can’t afford more war: UN

Addressing the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the ‘Middle East’ was on the brink, adding that neither the region nor the world can afford more war. “We have a shared responsibility to work for peace. Regional—and indeed global—peace and security are being undermined by the hour. Neither the region nor the world can afford more war,” Guterres said in his statement.

