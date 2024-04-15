Israel successfully thwarts unprecedented Iran attack

Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran

Israel hailed the success of its defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

An Israeli military spokesman said Sunday the launches numbered more than 300, but 99 per cent of them were intercepted. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

The Iranian attack on Saturday, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Russia concerned over Iranian strikes

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “utmost concern” on Sunday following Iranian strikes on Israel. It said it hoped that Middle Eastern governments would resolve their problems through political and diplomatic means. It also said that Western states had stopped the UN Security Council from “adequately responding” to the strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria.

Iran warns US against helping out

Iran has sent a message to the US warning Washington against cooperation with Israel in any military operation again Tehran following its unprecedented attack on Israel. News reports quoted Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, as saying that Tehran had communicated its message to the US through the Swiss Embassy.

Hamas demands written assurance

Hamas has demanded a “clear written commitment” that Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip during the second of a three-phase cease-fire deal, a senior Egyptian official and a Hamas official said Sunday. The Palestinian militant group said Saturday it submitted its response to a six-week cease-fire proposal to Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Sunak condemns Iranian attack

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran’s attack against Israel as “reckless” and pledged that the UK would stand up for security in the region after Tehran launched dozens of aerial strikes on Saturday and into Sunday. The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that several additional Royal Air Force fighter jets had been moved to the region to help.

300+

No. of drones/missiles Israel said it intercepted