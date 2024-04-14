Israel prepares for Iranian retaliation

Intelligence agency Mossad predicts drone-based attacks as a response to killing of Iranian military chiefs in Damascus

Iranians attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel. Pic/Getty Images

Intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet have reported to the Israel war cabinet that Iran could conduct a minor drone attack on Israeli military establishments. Sources in Israel’s Defence Ministry told IANS that the agencies have informed that Iran will not go for a major attack on Israel and that missiles may not be used. A senior official with Israel’s Defence Ministry, while speaking to IANS, said: “Iran will not attack Israel in a major way and may go for a drone attack. However, Israel is well prepared for that.”

US President Biden has already warned Iran against a possible attack. Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, on Friday, said, “The world is seeing the true face of Iran, the terrorist body that incites terror attack across the Middle East and funds Hamas, Hezbollah and other proxies in attacking Israel.” He added, “We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air and in close cooperation with our partners.”

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has already warned Israel that an attack is coming and have fired explosive-laden drones at Israel at the West Bank border. Iran, according to Arab and Hebrew media outlets, is planning an attack on Israel within the next 24 hours. This is in retaliation to an attack in Damascus, Syria, in April that killed top Iranian military officers including Brigadier General Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six other officers.

Exercise restraint, Italy says to Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani held a phone conversation on bilateral relations and regional developments. Tajani, for his part, asked Tehran to exercise restraint in reaction to the deadly Israeli attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

