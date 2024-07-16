Announces name of running mate— Senator J D Vance

Donald Trump (inset, with bandaged ear) at his first public appearance after the shooting. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Donald Trump makes first public appearance to roaring applause x 00:00

Former US president Donald Trump, wearing a bandage partially covering his right ear, made his first public appearance at the Republican National Convention here since surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump, 78, on Monday, entered the hall to roaring applause and holding his fist aloft towards the end of the first day of the four-day convention.

He escaped an assassination bid over the weekend while attending a public rally in Philadelphia. Thousands of Republican delegates, supporters and members of the Republican party chanted “fight” as he entered the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Supporters on the convention floor and standing in the stadium sang along to a live rendition of “God Bless the USA” with singer Lee Greenwood as Trump waved to supporters and joined family members and new running mate JD Vance in their seats.

Trump wore a subdued look as the room around him erupted and chants of “USA” rang out. On Monday, delegates from across the country elected him as the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 general election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

However, Trump would deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday. Trump was accompanied by Senator J D Vance, his running mate. Earlier in the day, Trump announced that Vance would be his running mate.

An honour, says Trump critic, now running mate

JD Vance, a Republican US Senator from Ohio, expressed gratitude on Tuesday for being picked as the running mate of US presidential candidate Donald Trump and called it an “honour” to run alongside him. He said that Trump has delivered it once and will do it again.

In a post on X, JD Vance stated, “Just overwhelmed with gratitude. What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he’ll do it again!”

Trump confirmed Vance’s candidature through a post on Truth Social. “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President is Senator JD Vance,” Trump posted.

Who is Usha Vance?

Usha Vance

Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance has burst into the national spotlight after her husband, JD Vance, was named Trump’s running mate. Usha, 38, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She grew up in a San Diego suburb. Friends from her childhood and adolescence described her as a “leader” and a “bookworm”. As of 2014, she was a registered Democrat. Usha, a graduate of Yale Law School, is a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School where the two were studying. The Vance couple was married in 2014 in Kentucky and have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

Not donating to pro-Trump PAC: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rejected a report claiming that he plans to give USD 45 million a month to a new super political-action committee (PAC) supporting former US President Donald Trump’s presidential run, calling it “fake.” In a sarcastic post on X, Elon Musk posted a picture of two gnus (wildebeest) having human limbs and captioned it, “Fake GNUS.” He even shared The Wall Street Journal’s report on X. His statement comes after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Musk plans to give $45 mn a month to a new super political-action committee supporting Donald Trump’s presidential run.

