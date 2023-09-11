Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Drone attack kills 43 in Khartoum

Drone attack kills 43 in Khartoum

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

Footage on social media showed bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.

Drone attack kills 43 in Khartoum

At least three dozen others were injured in the attack. File pic/AP

Listen to this article
Drone attack kills 43 in Khartoum
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Drone attack on an open market south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43
  2. More than 55 others were injured in the attack
  3. It was not immediately clear which side was behind Sunday’s attack

A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and medical workers said, as the military and a powerful paramilitary group battle for control of the country.


More than 55 others were injured in the attack in Khartoum’s May neighborhood, according to an activist group known as the Resistance Committees and two health care workers at the Bashair University Hospital, where the casualties were treated. Footage on social media showed bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.


It was not immediately clear which side was behind Sunday’s attack. Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes by both factions aren’t uncommon in Sudan’s war, which has reduced the Greater Khartoum area to a battleground.


Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.

The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, according to August figures from the United Nations. However, the real toll is almost certainly much higher, doctors and activists say.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news Sudan cairo International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK