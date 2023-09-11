Footage on social media showed bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.

At least three dozen others were injured in the attack. File pic/AP

Listen to this article Drone attack kills 43 in Khartoum x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Drone attack on an open market south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 More than 55 others were injured in the attack It was not immediately clear which side was behind Sunday’s attack

A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and medical workers said, as the military and a powerful paramilitary group battle for control of the country.

More than 55 others were injured in the attack in Khartoum’s May neighborhood, according to an activist group known as the Resistance Committees and two health care workers at the Bashair University Hospital, where the casualties were treated. Footage on social media showed bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear which side was behind Sunday’s attack. Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes by both factions aren’t uncommon in Sudan’s war, which has reduced the Greater Khartoum area to a battleground.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.

The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, according to August figures from the United Nations. However, the real toll is almost certainly much higher, doctors and activists say.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever