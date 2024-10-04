Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Dunedin New Zealand records wettest day in century

Dunedin, New Zealand, records wettest day in century

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Wellington
Agencies |

Top

A local state of emergency remains in place for the city, which is due to be battered by rain until late Friday

Dunedin, New Zealand, records wettest day in century

Flooding on Elwyn Crescent in Green Island, Dunedin. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Dunedin, New Zealand, records wettest day in century
x
00:00

The New Zealand city of Dunedin was cut off by road due to flooding Friday after recording its wettest day in more than a century.


Local authorities in the South Island city said more than 80 people who lived in low-lying areas spent the night in emergency shelters after the rain began Thursday. There have been no deaths and no one is unaccounted for.


But the city of 1,35,000 people was effectively cut off when the main highways leading into and out of Dunedin were closed due to flooding. They were expected to remain closed until Saturday, the City Council said.


Other roads were closed due to landslides. Conditions were unpredictable said local government spokesperson Chris Henderson, who urged residents not to drive unless it was “extremely essential”.

A local state of emergency remains in place for the city, which is due to be battered by rain until late Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new zealand news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK