Dunedin, New Zealand, records wettest day in century

Flooding on Elwyn Crescent in Green Island, Dunedin. Pic/X

The New Zealand city of Dunedin was cut off by road due to flooding Friday after recording its wettest day in more than a century.

Local authorities in the South Island city said more than 80 people who lived in low-lying areas spent the night in emergency shelters after the rain began Thursday. There have been no deaths and no one is unaccounted for.

But the city of 1,35,000 people was effectively cut off when the main highways leading into and out of Dunedin were closed due to flooding. They were expected to remain closed until Saturday, the City Council said.

Other roads were closed due to landslides. Conditions were unpredictable said local government spokesperson Chris Henderson, who urged residents not to drive unless it was “extremely essential”.

A local state of emergency remains in place for the city, which is due to be battered by rain until late Friday.

