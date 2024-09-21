New Zealand’s Bird of the Year, the yellow-eyed penguin aka the Hoiho, wins national acclaim

A mural celebrating John Oliver’s New Zealand’s 2023 Bird of the Year campaign in New Zealand. Pic/AP NEWS

Listen to this article Hoiho for President x 00:00

In a state where even birds get to flex their democratic muscles, New Zealand’s latest electoral favourite is the Hoiho, the yellow-eyed penguin. Known for being as shy and introverted as it is noisy and pungent, the Hoiho has waddled its way to victory as Bird of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

This endangered penguin species beat out some stiff competition in an election that saw more tattoos and meme wars than controversies. Last year’s race was hijacked by British-American comedian John Oliver who campaigned humorously for the pūteketeke, a bird known for eating and then vomiting his own feathers, causing it to win.



The Hoiho, this year’s winner of New Zealand’s Bird of the Year

This year, more than 50,000 New Zealanders cast their ballots, proving their national obsession with all things feathered remains strong. New Zealand, home to more unique birds than mammals, has turned its avian population into icons, often leading to fiercely competitive elections. Emma Rawson, a ruru enthusiast (a small owl with a sad little call) whose campaign secured a respectable fourth place, called birds the heart and soul of New Zelanders.

The Hoiho’s victory comes with high hopes for its endangered population, with fans hoping the win can bring attention to this underappreciated bird. In a country where a love for native birds is instilled from childhood, even the quietest penguins can rise to national fame. Democracy, it seems, isn’t just for humans anymore, at least not in New Zealand.

Drink your Ramen!

The Japanese creation turns classic noodle dish into a thick, hearty broth



PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

Drinkable ramen is here to rescue the time-starved and the chopstick challenged! Japan, in its culinary genius, has created a noodle broth you can sip like a smoothie. This reimagination of ramen is here to favour the busy and the fatigued alike!

Picture your favourite ramen, but instead of labouring over noodles, you’re drinking them down like a pro. This noodle-in-a-can marvel offers the full ramen experience without the mess, perfect for busy commuters or noodle-lovers on the go. Blended noodles might sound strange, but this creation maintains the richness of real ramen.

It’s Moo Deng’s world, we’re just living in it

Moo Deng, the celebrity baby hippo, is drawing large crowds to a Thai zoo. This adorable and unique animal has become a major attraction, captivating visitors with its charm and personality. Moo Deng’s rising fame is not only boosting zoo attendance but also becoming an international sensation!

From salads to dirt

A bizarre new online trend has emerged, with users eating dirt in an attempt to improve their skin and gut health. Claiming it provides natural minerals and boosts digestion, these “dirt eaters” have sparked both fascination and concern. While some users and experts claim benefits, some recommend safer, proven methods for skincare and gut health.

Cat or car?

A British man broke his neck and sustained other car crash-like injuries after tripping over his cat at home. The freak accident left him in a hospital with severe injuries, including damage to his spine. But, he lived to tell his unusual misfortune.

The croissant’s light

A TikTok-er was left stunned after discovering that the croissant-shaped lamp she had bought on Temu was an actual croissant! It was only when she saw hundreds of ants underneath the ‘lamp’ that she realised it was actually a pastry covered in resin. The mix-up went viral on the internet.

Head-cam parenting

A Pakistani father, worried about his daughter’s safety, installed a small surveillance camera on her head. Paranoid after the tragic death of a young woman in Karachi, the DIY contraption allowed him to monitor her in real-time, making sure she stayed out of trouble. While amusing, the invention highlights his overprotective parenting style in an unexpected way.