New Zealand's Maori King dies after 18-year rule

New Zealand’s Maori King dies after 18-year rule

Updated on: 31 August,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  NUKU’ALOFA
Agencies |

Tuheitia died in hospital after heart surgery, said Rahui Papa, a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, the Maori King Movement.

New Zealand’s Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, died Friday at age 69, days after the celebration of his 18th year on the throne. He was the seventh monarch in the Kiingitanga movement, holding a position created in 1858 to unite New Zealand’s Indigenous Māori tribes during British colonisation.


Tuheitia died in hospital after heart surgery, said Rahui Papa, a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, the Māori King Movement. The movement’s primary goals were to end the sale of land to non-Indigenous people, stop inter-tribal warfare, and preserve Māori culture.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


