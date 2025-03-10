Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 40 jolts Afghanistan

Updated on: 10 March,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Kabul
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes

Representational pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Afghanistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.


As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks, ANI reported.


In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 10/03/2025 07:01:10 IST, Lat: 36.97 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones owing to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan was also struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2, ANI reported.

This comes two days after an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had hit the country.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes, ANI reported.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

The country sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.


Officials say heavy rains in Argentina kill at least 15 as dozens reported missing

At least 15 people have died in heavy rains that flooded a city on Argentina's east coast in recent days, officials said Sunday.

According to news agency AP, rescue teams were searching for dozens of others reported missing, including two girls. Authorities said the girls, along with two adults, were swept away by floodwaters unleashed by rains that began pelting the city of Bahía Blanca on Friday.

Crews have evacuated more than 1,450 people from the city located south of the capital of Buenos Aires, including patients from a local hospital.

Some 12 inches (300 millimetres) of rain have fallen in Bahía Blanca in recent days, when the historical monthly average is about 5 inches (129 millimetres), AP reported.

There is no rainfall forecast for the next 72 hours, AP reported.

(With ANI and AP inputs)

