The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.69 and Longitude 121.85, at a depth of 87 kilometres, the NCS stated

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Taiwan x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter jolted Taiwan on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.69 and Longitude 121.85, at a depth of 87 kilometres, the NCS stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 23-04-2024, 00:02:55 IST, Lat: 23.69 & Long: 121.85, Depth: 87 Km, Region: Taiwan," the NCS said in a post shared on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1782488681485607414

Moreover, on Monday, five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan.

The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

Two weeks ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores, leaving four people dead and over 700 others injured.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan," the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a post on X.

The quake that struck Hualien City on April 3 killed four people and injured more than 700 others, the National Fire Agency said while adding that of those injured, 132 are in Hualien County, near the epicentre of the quake.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever