Explorer stuck in cave rescued after 75 hours

The last leg of the rescue operation proceeded more smoothly than expected, and workers carrying 32-year-old Ottavia Piana strapped into a stretcher reached the cave’s mouth in the early morning hours

Rescuers bring out Ottavia Piana on a stretcher. Pic/AFP

An injured cave explorer in northern Italy was carried to safety on Wednesday, 75 hours after she fell while attempting to map an unexplored branch of the Bueno Fonteno cave, rescuers said.

The last leg of the rescue operation proceeded more smoothly than expected, and workers carrying 32-year-old Ottavia Piana strapped into a stretcher reached the cave’s mouth in the early morning hours. It was her second time in 17 months to be rescued from the cave near Lago d’Iseo northeast of Bergamo.

