Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a series of coordinated attacks by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

File Pic

Listen to this article Former Israeli envoy draws tragic link between 26/11 attack victim and murder of Rabbi in UAE x 00:00

Former Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon observed the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, making a tragic connection to the recent murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilon took to social networking platform X on Tuesday to bring out that Kogan's wife was the niece of Rabbi Gabi Holtzberg, who was killed in the 2008 26/11 attack on the Chabad House in Mumbai.

"As we commemorate 16 years to the horrific Mumbai attacks, terror sends another sad reminder. The wife of Zvi Kogan, the Chabad Rabbi who was murdered in the UAE last week, is the niece of Rabbi Gabi Holtzberg, who was murdered in the 26/11 attack on Mumbai Chabad house," the former ambassador of Israel to India said.

As we commemorate 16 years to the horrific #Mumbaiattacks, terror sends another sad reminder.

The wife of Zvi Kogan, the Chabad Rabbi who was murdered in the UAE last week, is the niece of Rabbi Gabi Holtzberg who was murdered in the 26/11 attack on Mumbai Chabad house. 🪔 pic.twitter.com/aWqflt7rfz — Naor Gilon🎗️ (@NaorGilon) November 26, 2024

Kogan was an outreach rabbi with the Chabad movement working in Abu Dhabi, was found dead in the UAE on Sunday. He has been reported missing since Thursday in the Arab nations. Along with his outreach, the 28-year old Kogan also ran a kosher grocery store. He is survived by his wife, who is a US national, ANI reported.

Notably, at least 174 people, which includes 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks back in 2008.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and several union ministers also paid homage to the martyred security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorist.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the X post by the President read.

On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families. A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation, calling India a world leader in anti-terrorism, ANI cited.

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," Amit Shah's post on X said.

साल 2008 में आज ही के दिन मुंबई में कायर आतंकवादियों ने निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या कर मानवता को शर्मसार किया था। 26/11 के मुंबई हमलों में आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त होने वाले जवानों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और अपना जीवन गँवाने वाले लोगों को नमन करता हूँ।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2024

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a series of coordinated attacks at the Taj Mahal, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, ANI reported.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

(With ANI inputs)