Group advising Trump says its systems were breached

A group helping to lay the groundwork for a future Donald Trump administration said its computer systems were breached, marking the second known instance that people supporting the former president have been the target of a cyberattack.

The America First Policy Institute discovered the breach last week. It didn’t say what materials were compromised.

“As the leading policy group in the America First movement, it is not surprising that hostile foreign actors would attempt to infiltrate our IT,” Marc Lotter, the organisation’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. “The tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor are similar to that of nation-state sponsored activities we have seen, allowing us to remediate and respond quickly.”

AFPI is one of several groups formed to help lay the groundwork for the next Republican administration. It has been publishing policy guides for Trump to potentially implement if he wins.

