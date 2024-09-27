A truck transporting iron materials for metro construction overturned in Thane injuring one, said officials on Friday.

The truck overturned at Ghodbunder Road/ Sourced Photo

The truck overturned and fell on a four-wheeler, the officials said and added that the incident happened at Kajupada in the Ghodbunder Road area of the city.

The bonnet of the four-wheeler the truck fell on sustained damages.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident, two people were killed and four seriously injured in a car-multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collision in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

A MUV collided with a car at Hirenagar Phata in Nandgaon on the road leading to Manmad, he added per a PTI report.

"Shivaji Deshmukh and Usha Mahajan, both aged 60, died in the collision. Four persons have been admitted in the government hospital here with serious injuries. The victims and injured are from Mohadi and Pachora. A case was registered and probe is underway," the Nandgaon police station officer told PTI.