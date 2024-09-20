Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > West Asia conflict Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets

West Asia conflict: Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets

Updated on: 20 September,2024 06:38 PM IST  |  Jerusalem
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The rockets were fired in reply to the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon's villages and homes.

West Asia conflict: Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets

Palestinian children walk to a temporary shelter in an educational centre under the supervision of UNICEF, in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
West Asia conflict: Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets
x
00:00

Hezbollah attacked the northern part of Israel with 140 rockets on Friday, the attack came after the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel for their mass bombing attack, the Israeli military and the militant group said to AP. 


According to Israel's military, the missiles struck locations along the severely damaged border with Lebanon in three waves on Friday afternoon, AP reported.



Hezbollah claimed to have used Katyusha rockets to attack a number of locations along the border, including various air defense bases and the Israeli armored brigade's headquarters, which they claimed to have hit for the first time.


They said to AP that the rockets were fired in reply to the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon's villages and homes.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of carrying out the horrific pager attack on Tuesday, which killed at least nine people and injured nearly 3,000 others. The attack included the simultaneous explosion of pagers used by Hezbollah members.

Israel’s defense minister had declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turned its focus towards the northern front against Hezbollah militants based in Lebanon. 

“We are at the start of a new phase in the war—it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops on September 18. 

The apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah had killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000 on September 17. The next day, exploding walkie-talkies and other electronics across Lebanon that killed at least 20 people and injured 450 others.

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council promised the group would respond to Tuesday’s (September 17) pager explosion attack with “special punishment”.

According to the AP report, the incident comes as tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah continue to grow, with both sides exchanging fire since last October's Gaza war.

On Thursday, the Israel Air Force fighter attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which contained about 150 launch canisters (each rocket launcher has multiple such canisters) intended for immediate launch towards the territory of Israel.

(With Agency Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news israel International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK