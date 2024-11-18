Hezbollah media chief killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Tel Avis
Afif hosted several press conferences for Hezbollah, providing information regarding the Israeli bombardment. Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group

Pic/AFP

An Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammed Afif on Sunday, Times of Israel reported.


According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Mohammad Afif.


Afif was killed in an IDF strike on the headquarters of the Syrian Ba'ath Party in central Beirut, Times of Israel reported.


Israel is yet to confirm the killing of the Hezbollah spokesman, as per the Times of Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, Afif hosted several press conferences for Hezbollah, providing information regarding the Israeli bombardment. Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group.

Afif in his recent statements to reporters had said that Hezbollah had enough weapons to fight a "long war" against Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Afif assassination is another step towards Israel's aim to eliminate Hezbollah leadership.

Earlier Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after Lebanon-based group named Hashem Safieddine as its head.

On Sunday, three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home.

Two flares were thrown at Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea on Saturday night, which landed in the house's courtyard. The Prime Minister and his family were not home at the time.

Netanyahu's private residence was attacked by a Hezbollah drone earlier in October this year. Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate.

The window was presumably made of reinforced glass and is believed to have other protections. Netanyahu and his family were not there at the time.

