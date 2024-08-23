Huge 2,492-ct diamond found in Botswana

The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years

Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday. The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the biggest discovered in the country, and the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine.

Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp said in a statement Wednesday that it recovered the “exceptional” rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana. Lucara said it was a “high-quality” stone and was found intact, using X-ray technology. The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years.

