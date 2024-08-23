Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Huge 2492 ct diamond found in Botswana

Huge 2,492-ct diamond found in Botswana

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Gaborone
Agencies |

The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years

Representation Pic

Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday. The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the biggest discovered in the country, and the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine.


Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp said in a statement Wednesday that it recovered the “exceptional” rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana. Lucara said it was a “high-quality” stone and was found intact, using X-ray technology. The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


