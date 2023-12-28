Ice storms and blizzards pummel central US

Denver International Airport saw over 530 flight delays and 23 cancellations as of Tuesday afternoon.

A tractor trailer veers off a highway in Nebraska. Pic/AP

From an ice storm in North Dakota that sealed windows shut to blizzard conditions in Colorado causing hundreds of airport delays and cancellations, a winter storm pummeled the central US on Tuesday. Denver International Airport saw over 530 flight delays and 23 cancellations as of Tuesday afternoon.

Blizzard conditions in Colorado closed Interstate 70 eastbound from the outer edge of the Denver area to Kansas. Travelers were also unable to head westbound into Colorado from Kansas.

