Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > World News > Article > Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australia

Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australia

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Brisbane
Agencies |

Top

Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions

Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australia

A tree fallen over a camping trailer near the Gold Coast, Australia. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australia
x
00:00

Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria. Three men, aged 48, 59 and 69, were killed after a boat with 11 people on board capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said. Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions.


The men were aboard the 39-foot pleasure craft on an annual fishing trip, as per reports. Authorities said those rescued were lucky to survive. Elsewhere, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in the Queensland city of Gold Coast on Monday night. The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday in the neighboring city of Brisbane hours after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain.


The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River in the Queensland town of Gympie. They were among three women swept into the flooded river through a stormwater drain on Tuesday. Another 46-year-old woman managed to save herself.


A woman, who is yet to be identified, was found dead late Tuesday after flash floods receded at a campground in Buchan, Victoria. The body of an unidentified man, who had been camping with the woman, was found late Wednesday. Also on Tuesday, a 44-year-old man was killed by a falling branch on his rural property in Caringal in eastern Victoria, authorities said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news brisbane australia victoria International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK