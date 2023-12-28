Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australia

Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions

A tree fallen over a camping trailer near the Gold Coast, Australia. Pic/AP

Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria. Three men, aged 48, 59 and 69, were killed after a boat with 11 people on board capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said. Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions.

The men were aboard the 39-foot pleasure craft on an annual fishing trip, as per reports. Authorities said those rescued were lucky to survive. Elsewhere, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in the Queensland city of Gold Coast on Monday night. The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday in the neighboring city of Brisbane hours after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain.

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River in the Queensland town of Gympie. They were among three women swept into the flooded river through a stormwater drain on Tuesday. Another 46-year-old woman managed to save herself.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was found dead late Tuesday after flash floods receded at a campground in Buchan, Victoria. The body of an unidentified man, who had been camping with the woman, was found late Wednesday. Also on Tuesday, a 44-year-old man was killed by a falling branch on his rural property in Caringal in eastern Victoria, authorities said.

