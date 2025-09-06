The Master X Series Concept is capable of “trimming, weeding, fruit picking, and even pet interaction”, according to NexLawn’s press release

That arm is designed to help reduce the amount of manual maintenance that’s required for people who own and run robot lawnmowers, such as picking up any fallen sticks or debris that could damage the bot or force it to navigate around the obstacle. The arm folds down to 44.5 cm in length, extends up to 77 cm, and features multiple interchangeable attachments. It has a reach as far as one meter away when performing outdoor tasks.

NexLawn, a sub-brand of MOVA that sits under the Dreame company, showcased the Master X Series Concept, which it describes as “the first robotic mower with a fully functional mechanical arm”, at this year’s IFA (Innovation For All) 2025 event in Berlin .

The Master X Series Concept is capable of “trimming, weeding, fruit picking, and even pet interaction”, according to NexLawn’s press release. However, the inclusion of “concept” in its name indicates that this isn’t something you can buy yet.

