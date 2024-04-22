Breaking News
IMF team to visit Pak for bailout talks

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Speaking to the media after his week-long visit to Washington, the minister said the contours of the new International Monetary Fund programme will shape up later

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that an IMF team is expected to visit Islamabad next month to negotiate a new long-term bailout package to secure a staff-level agreement for the cash-strapped country by mid-July.


Speaking to the media after his week-long visit to Washington, the minister said the contours of the new International Monetary Fund programme will shape up later. “We will start getting into the granularity of the programme by mid-May,” Dawn News quoted Aurangzeb as saying.


Cash-strapped Pakistan has made a formal request to the IMF to seek the next bailout package in the range of USD 6 to USD 8 billion with the possibility of augmentation through climate financing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

