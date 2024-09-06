Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > India China Brazil could mediate in Russia Ukraine peace talks

‘India, China, Brazil could mediate in Russia-Ukraine peace talks’

Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

The two nations held talks in Istanbul during the first few weeks of war in 2022

‘India, China, Brazil could mediate in Russia-Ukraine peace talks’

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade burn flares during a memorial event. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
‘India, China, Brazil could mediate in Russia-Ukraine peace talks’
x
00:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine, Reuters reported. Putin said a preliminary agreement reached between negotiators of Russia, Ukraine during the talks held in Istanbul, which was never implemented, could serve as the basis for talks. The two nations held talks in Istanbul during the first few weeks of war in 2022.


Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022. India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. Earlier on August 23, PM Modi visited Ukraine, first by an Indian PM to the European nation. During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Modi emphasised India’s position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vladimir putin china brazil ukraine russia istanbul world news moscow International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK