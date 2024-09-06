‘India, China, Brazil could mediate in Russia-Ukraine peace talks’

The two nations held talks in Istanbul during the first few weeks of war in 2022

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade burn flares during a memorial event. PIC/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine, Reuters reported. Putin said a preliminary agreement reached between negotiators of Russia, Ukraine during the talks held in Istanbul, which was never implemented, could serve as the basis for talks. The two nations held talks in Istanbul during the first few weeks of war in 2022.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022. India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. Earlier on August 23, PM Modi visited Ukraine, first by an Indian PM to the European nation. During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Modi emphasised India’s position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

