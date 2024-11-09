Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > India deserves to be in list of global superpowers Putin

India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Putin

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin also said Russia is developing relations with India in all directions and there is a great degree of trust in bilateral ties

India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Putin

Vladimir Putin

Listen to this article
India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Putin
x
00:00

India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers as its economy is currently growing faster than in any other country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.


Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin also said Russia is developing relations with India in all directions and there is a great degree of trust in bilateral ties.


“India should undoubtedly added to the list of superpowers, with its billion-and-a-half population, the fastest growth among all economies in the world, ancient culture and very good prospects for further growth,” he said.


Calling India a great country, Putin said: “Our vision of where and at what pace our relations will develop is based on today’s realities.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vladimir putin russia india news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK