India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Putin

Vladimir Putin

India deserves to be included in the list of global superpowers as its economy is currently growing faster than in any other country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin also said Russia is developing relations with India in all directions and there is a great degree of trust in bilateral ties.

“India should undoubtedly added to the list of superpowers, with its billion-and-a-half population, the fastest growth among all economies in the world, ancient culture and very good prospects for further growth,” he said.

Calling India a great country, Putin said: “Our vision of where and at what pace our relations will develop is based on today’s realities.”

