The Indian Consulate in Chicago has expressed sorrow over the death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and is providing support to his family.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. According to ANI, the Consulate has assured that it is in contact with Gampa’s family and the university, offering all possible support during this difficult time.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Consulate in Chicago conveyed its condolences, stating, “We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed.”

As per ANI, no details regarding the cause of Gampa’s death have been officially disclosed. The Consulate is closely coordinating with authorities to ensure necessary assistance is provided to his family.

This incident follows a series of unfortunate events involving Indian students in the United States. ANI reports that in November 2024, the Indian Consulate in Chicago had expressed shock and grief over the murder of another Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja, from Telangana. Sai Teja, who had been pursuing an MBA at Concordia University in Chicago, was reportedly shot outside a store during a robbery.

According to ANI, the Consulate had taken immediate steps to seek justice, calling for swift action against the perpetrators while assuring full support to the victim’s family.

The victim’s uncle, Talluri Srujan, revealed that Sai Teja had moved to the US for higher studies and was working part-time. On the day of the incident, while at a store’s cash counter, two armed suspects entered and demanded money. Despite complying, Teja was shot outside the store, ANI reports.

Following such tragic incidents, the Indian Consulate continues to monitor the safety and well-being of Indian students in the US. ANI reports that the mission remains committed to providing all necessary support to affected families and working with authorities to address concerns regarding the security of Indian nationals abroad.

As the Indian community mourns the loss of Praveen Kumar Gampa, the Consulate’s engagement with his family and university aims to provide them with the required assistance during this distressing time.

