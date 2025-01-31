Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > INSV Tarini crosses Point Nemo

INSV Tarini crosses Point Nemo

Updated on: 31 January,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Auckland
Agencies |

This event marks a significant milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a circumnavigation journey undertaken by the two officers as part of India’s naval exploration initiative, the Indian Navy said. 

(From left) Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A crossed Point Nemo, one of Earth’s remotest places, on Thursday. Pic/AP

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini, crossed Point Nemo at 0030 hours (IST) on Thursday during the third leg of their journey from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands.


This event marks a significant milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a circumnavigation journey undertaken by the two officers as part of India’s naval exploration initiative, the Indian Navy said. 


Point Nemo, is one of the most remote places on Earth, 2,688 km from the nearest landmass. The nearest human presence is usually aboard the International Space Station, which orbits above the region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

